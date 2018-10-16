BSP criticises BJP for not demanding MJ Akbar's resignation, says it exposes party's 'anti-women' face

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for not demanding Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar's resignation after various women levelled sexual harassment allegations against him.

"In this whole MJ Akbar episode, the anti-women face of the BJP government has been exposed. By not asking the minister to resign, BJP is being arrogant and insensitive," read a statement from the BSP.

Soon after the #MeToo campaign raged in India, at least seven women alleged Akbar of sexually harassing them in the 1990s, when he was working as the editor for various newspapers. Akbar has been facing flak over the allegations, with Opposition parties demanding his resignation.

However, the BJP leader didn't step down and filed a defamation case in Delhi's Patiala House Court against journalist Priya Ramani - one of the alleged victims.