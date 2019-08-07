BS Yediyurappa to discuss Karnataka cabinet expansion with Amit Shah today; 15 ministers likely to be inducted initially, say sources

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he will meet BJP President Amit Shah on 7 August and discuss about induction of ministers in his cabinet.

Yediyurappa was the lone person to be sworn in on 26 July after the Congress-JDS led coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy fell. "Tomorrow, I will be meeting Amit Shah at 12 noon and discuss cabinet expansion," he told reporters here.

Yediyurappa would present a list having names of potential ministers and his recommendations to Shah from which the final list would be drawn up, according to sources.

They said initially 14-15 ministers are likely to be inducted in the state cabinet which will be expanded later to accommodate 15 rebel MLAs from the opposition who resigned, bringing down the Congress-JDS led coalition government to a minority.

The sources also said that the BJP chief, however, is concerned about the stability of the government without a final decision on the rebel MLAs. The appeals filed by the rebels against their disqualification are scheduled to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on 9 August.