BS Yediyurappa to discuss Karnataka cabinet expansion with Amit Shah today; 15 ministers likely to be inducted initially, say sources

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2019 00:29:25 IST

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he will meet BJP President Amit Shah on 7 August and discuss about induction of ministers in his cabinet.

BS Yediyurappa to discuss Karnataka cabinet expansion with Amit Shah today; 15 ministers likely to be inducted initially, say sources

File image of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. PTI

Yediyurappa was the lone person to be sworn in on 26 July after the Congress-JDS led coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy fell. "Tomorrow, I will be meeting Amit Shah at 12 noon and discuss cabinet expansion," he told reporters here.

Yediyurappa would present a list having names of potential ministers and his recommendations to Shah from which the final list would be drawn up, according to sources.

They said initially 14-15 ministers are likely to be inducted in the state cabinet which will be expanded later to accommodate 15 rebel MLAs from the opposition who resigned, bringing down the Congress-JDS led coalition government to a minority.

The sources also said that the BJP chief, however, is concerned about the stability of the government without a final decision on the rebel MLAs. The appeals filed by the rebels against their disqualification are scheduled to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on 9 August.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 00:29:25 IST

