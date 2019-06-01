BS Yeddyurappa 'won't destabilise' Congress-JD(S) govt for now on BJP top brass' insistence; blames Siddaramaiah 'drama' in state

Bengaluru: Allaying fears that the BJP was trying to weaken the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, the saffron party's state president BS Yeddyurappa Friday said central leaders have asked the state unit not to indulge in any activity to "destabilise" the HD Kumaraswamy ministry.

Yeddyurappa also asked the coalition partners to concentrate on the development of the state and made it clear that his party will not make any attempts to engineer the fall of the government. The JD(S)-Congress coalition dispensation has been trying to avert a potential existential crisis after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

“I want to tell you one thing. I'm coming from Delhi. Our Delhi leaders have told us not to indulge in any activity to destabilise this government,” Yeddyurappa told reporters. He alleged Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah was behind the ongoing “political circus” in the state for self-gains.

“We will remain silent for now. Anything may happen because of their infighting, but we will not make any attempts to pull this government down by making Congress-JD(S) MLAs to switch sides, this is the clear instructions from Delhi,” he said.

The statement by Yeddyurappa gains significance in view of heightened activities by the alliance partners to save the coalition amid fears of BJP intensifying its onslaught on it.

The coalition's worries have multiplied after the BJP's spectacular win with 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in its pocket, leaving a mere one seat each to the Congress and JDS, which, despite a joint fight, were swept away by the Modi wave.

Also, growing unrest within the party and threat by rebel MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi to quit Congress along with other MLAs has worried the leadership, as it would trigger a number game in the assembly. In a bid to placate the disgruntled MLAs, the Congress has been mulling expansion of the one-year old ministry or a reshuffle.

The BJP and Yeddyurappa had earlier predicted the collapse of the coalition after the Lok Sabha poll results, claiming 20 odd Congress MLAs were unhappy and may take "a decision" anytime.

Asking the Congress and the JD(S) to focus on the development of the state and on drought relief measures, Yeddyurappa said: "Let them waive farmers' loan as promised. We are not craving for power; we are not in need of it also."

He said BJP had the strength to work as an opposition. "We have our government in Delhi. With honesty we will work as opposition. We don't have any reservations as long as they (state government) carry on the developmental works,” Yeddyurappa added.