Updated Date: May 19, 2018 19:16 PM
BS Yeddyurappa resigns as Karnataka chief minister before floor test; Congress, JD(S) exult
Also Watch
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
-
Thursday, April 26, 2018
In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
-
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Monday, April 9, 2018
48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
-
Monday, April 16, 2018
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
-
Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
-
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
-
Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent
Also See
-
Supreme Court orders live telecast of Karnataka floor test to ensure 'transparency in proceedings'
-
Karnataka govt formation LIVE updates: HDK's swearing-in gala on 21 May will celebrate Opposition unity; Mamata, Sonia, Rahul expected
-
Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 updates: Amit Shah accuses Congress of allying with 'traitors' for winning polls
-