Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Brahmapuri profile: Leader of Opposition Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar hopes to retain seat against Shiv Sena

Brahmapuri Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Chandrapur district — Chandrapur (SC).

Constituency Name—Brahmapuri

Constituency Number—73

District—Chandrapur

Total electors—269807

Female electors—133777

Male electors—136030

Third gender—0

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections—In 1999, BJP candidate Uddhaorao Antaram Shingade won this seat with 46,218 votes against RPI candidate Marotrao Rakhaduji Kamble who netted only 27,606 votes. In 2004, BJP candidate Atul Devidas Deshkar won this seat with 52,953 votes against NCP candidate Damodhar Shravan Misar who netted 38,777 votes. In the 2009 election, the sitting MLA won this seat with 50,340 votes against Independent candidate Sandeep Wamanrao Gaddamwar who netted 44,845 votes. In 2014, Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar of Congress party defeated the sitting BJP MLA with 70,373 votes.

In the 2019 election, the incumbent MLA Vijay Namdeorao Wadettiwar from Congress will take on Sandeep Wamanrao Gaddamwar of Shiv Sena.

Demographics—The city of Brahmapuri is located in the Chandrapur district. It is rich in educational institutes and has a population of over 166,165 people.