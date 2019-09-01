'Botched up': JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor slams Assam's NRC, claims it has left 'lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country'

New Delhi: Poll strategist and JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor on Sunday termed Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) as 'botched up' which has left 'lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country.'

Stating that the exercise was misunderstood as a solution for a 'complex issue related to national security,' Kishor said the NRC was implemented without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges.

"A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Kishor's words are in line with that of his party which has opposed the exclusion of over 19 lakh people from the NRC in Assam, most of them are Muslims.

The final list of NRC in Assam was published on 31 August which has excluded a little over 19 lakh people from the list. At least, three crore people have been found eligible for inclusion in the final list.

Those who have been left out can appeal before the Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days.