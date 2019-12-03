Borio Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Borio Assembly Election 2019 | The Borio (ST) constituency will go to polls on 20 December, in the last phase of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Borio is a part of the Rajmahal Parliamentary constituency and lies in the Sahebganj district. For the last three Assembly elections, it has witnessed a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Demography: The Borio Assembly constituency lies in the Sahebganj district, which has 26.80 percent tribal population, according to the 2011 Census. The district also performs poorly on other socio-economic indicators. With a sex ratio of 952, it ranks 15th in the state while the percentage of Below Poverty Line households in rural areas of the district is 86.03 percent.

The district lies in the Santhal Pargana division and is home to the Santhals, who reside in the plains and the Pahariyas of the Rajmahal hills. The district comprises of nine blocks, namely, Sahibganj, Mandro, Borio, Barhait, Taljhari, Rajmahal, Udhwa, Pathna and Barharwa. As per Census 2011, the district has 1,349 villages and eight towns distributed in three Assembly constituencies.

Borio city, which was earlier a part of Bihar, has a population of 97,845 as per 2011 India Census.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 2,33,878

Male: 1,20,073

Female: 1,13, 805

Transgender: 0

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 67 percent

Polling stations: 252

Major parties in the fray: JMM, BJP, JDU, AJSU, JVM, BSP, CPI

The main contest in the constituency for the last three elections has remained between BJP's Tala Marandi and JMM's Lobin Hembrom. Incumbent MLA Tala Marandi defeated Hembrom by a slim margin of just over 700 votes in the 2014 Assembly election, while in 2009, Hembrom had wrested the seat from Marandi by 9,040 votes. In 2005, Marandi had won the seat by defeating Hembrom by a margin of over 6,000 votes.

However, this year the BJP has fielded Surya Hansada, who will take on JMM's Lobin Hembrom. Marandi is contesting on an AJSU ticket. The JD(U) has fielded Lukas Hansda, while Babu Ram Murmu is the JVM candidate.

Sixteen Assembly constituencies are set to vote in the last phase of polling on 20 December. The counting of votes for the five-phase Assembly elections will take place on the 23 December.

The state is currently ruled by the BJP (37 Assembly seats) in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) (5 Assembly seats). However, the BJP is seeking to come to power on its own after NDA allies, including Janata Dal-United (JDU) and AJSU decided to part ways with the saffron party.

The saffron party faces tough contest from the Opposition alliance consisting of the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JMM. The alliance has rallied behind Hemant Soren as its chief ministerial candidate. JMM is contesting on 43 seats, the Congress on 31 and the RJD on seven seats in the 81-seat Assembly.

