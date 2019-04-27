'Boomerang' that never came back: How the BJP rose to prominence in Bengal and pushed CPM to the fringes

It’s a strange story of a boomerang that never came back — a little comic and largely sinister.

After the 2011 Assembly polls, when Mamata Banerjee swept south Bengal — north Bengal was always a Congress stronghold — ending the CPM’s 34 years of absolute rule in the state, she announced that the Trinamool Congress won’t take the revenge route, it would focus on making all-round changes instead.

But things didn’t go as they were supposedly intended. When violence against Left Front workers and leaders began all over south Bengal districts, the CPM state leadership came up with a novel idea. They asked their workers to get associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to protect themselves.

The idea was to take refuge in the saffron camp for the time being and when the time comes, return to the Left fold. But it didn’t happen. Why?

One, the BJP, still in its nascent stage, had to cling on to the newcomers and give them the importance that these cadres never got in the well-structured and bureaucratic CPM. And two, the hatred between the workers of the TMC and the CPM got translated into a bloody fight between the TMC and the BJP.

The first inkling of what was happening then came when violence erupted— led by BJP leader Doodh Kumar Mandal and TMC’s Anubrata Mandal — in Birbhum, one of the most volatile districts in south Bengal right after the TMC took over. Curiously, most of the BJP workers who were killed or maimed in confrontations with the TMC had Muslim names. The BJP then tried to justify it by claiming that the party had become so popular in such short time that even Muslims had decided to fight for the saffron party.

The CPM, meanwhile, had no option but to keep quiet and lose its vast rural base. The party has still not been able to recover, as the boomerang never came back.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.