Bolpur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:55:35 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Asit Kumar Mal 699,171 Votes 48% Votes
BJP Ramprasad Das 592,769 Votes 41% Votes
CPI(M) Ram Chandra Dome 91,964 Votes 6% Votes
INC Abhijit Saha 30,112 Votes 2% Votes
RVJP Simanta Mondal 17,013 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 12,278 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Das Samiran 9,165 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Bijoy Dolui 8,797 Votes 1% Votes

Bolpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 15,38,429 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,98,384

Female electors: 7,40,045

Assembly Constituencies: Ketugram, Mangalkot, Ausgram (SC), Bolpur, Nanoor (SC), Labpur, Mayureswar

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Caste.

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008, the seat became reserved for SCs.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency gained legendary status due to its association with veteran leader Somnath Chatterjee, who represented the constituency between 1985 and 2009. In 2009, the seat was won by Ram Chandra Dome of the CPM. In 2014 elections, Dome lost to TMC candidate Anupam Hazra.

Demographics: Situated near the Jharkhand border, Bolpur, which is a rural constituency, consists of at least 30 percent voters who belong to the Scheduled Castes.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:55:35 IST

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:55:35 IST

