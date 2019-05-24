Bolpur Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Bolpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 41

Total electors: 15,38,429 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,98,384

Female electors: 7,40,045

Assembly Constituencies: Ketugram, Mangalkot, Ausgram (SC), Bolpur, Nanoor (SC), Labpur, Mayureswar

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Caste.

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008, the seat became reserved for SCs.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency gained legendary status due to its association with veteran leader Somnath Chatterjee, who represented the constituency between 1985 and 2009. In 2009, the seat was won by Ram Chandra Dome of the CPM. In 2014 elections, Dome lost to TMC candidate Anupam Hazra.

Demographics: Situated near the Jharkhand border, Bolpur, which is a rural constituency, consists of at least 30 percent voters who belong to the Scheduled Castes.

