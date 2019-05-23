Co-presented by


Bolangir Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:23:33 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SUCI Hrudananda Karuan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Bipin Kusulia 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Suresh Kumar Putel 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Dinesh Nag 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Rana Nag 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Samarendra Mishra 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo 0 Votes 0% Votes

Bolangir Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 10

Total Electors: 15,63,025 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,14,968

Female Electors: 748,057

Assembly Constituencies: Birmaharajpur, Sonepur, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Saintala Vidhan Sabha seat ceased to exist while Birmaharajpur became part of Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo won thrice on a BJP ticket between 1998 and 2004, before losing twice in a row to Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of the BJD.

Demography: Bolangir is known for being one of the political dens of the influential Singh Deo family. Bolangir is one of the most socio-economically backward constituencies in India. It is part of Western Odisha, which has been demanding a separate state called Koshal. There is a significant population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the constituency.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:23:33 IST

