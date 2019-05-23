Bolangir Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bolangir Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 10

Total Electors: 15,63,025 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,14,968

Female Electors: 748,057

Assembly Constituencies: Birmaharajpur, Sonepur, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Saintala Vidhan Sabha seat ceased to exist while Birmaharajpur became part of Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo won thrice on a BJP ticket between 1998 and 2004, before losing twice in a row to Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo of the BJD.

Demography: Bolangir is known for being one of the political dens of the influential Singh Deo family. Bolangir is one of the most socio-economically backward constituencies in India. It is part of Western Odisha, which has been demanding a separate state called Koshal. There is a significant population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.