Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Boisar profile: BVA fields Tare Vilas Sukur in hopes of retaining seat against Shiv Sena's Tare Vilas Sukur

Boisar Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are four reserved seats under the Scheduled Tribe category in the Palghar district — Dahanu (ST), Vekramgrth (ST), Palghar (ST), Boisar (ST).

Constituency Name—Boisar

Constituency Number— 131

District Name— Palghar

Total Electors— 310630

Female Electors—142142

Male Electors—168463

Third Gender—25

Reserved—Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Tare Vilas Sukur of BVA party won this seat with 53,727 votes against Dhanva Sunil Pandugrang of SHS party who netted a total of 40,649 votes in total. In 2014, the sitting MLA won this seat against Kamalakar Anya Dalavi of SHS with 51,677 votes. In the 2019 elections, Shiv Sena is fielding Tare Vilas Sukur from this constituency.

Demographics – Boisar comes under the Palghar district.

