#BobbyJindalisSoWhite trends on Twitter: Indian-Americans respond to Bobby Jindal's US Prez bid

#BobbyJindalisSoWhite trending on Twitter is the Indian-Amercian community's response to Bobby Jindal's US presidential bid.

FP Staff June 25, 2015 12:16:03 IST
"My name is Bobby Jindal. I am Governor of the great state of Louisiana, and I'm running to be President of the greatest country in the world, the United States of America!" proclaimed Bobby Jindal as he set his sights on the race to the White House.

Bobby Jindal. AFP

With this announcement, Jindal has become the first Indian-American to run for the US President. But, he considers such categorisation to be divisive and prefers to be only 'American'.

"We're not hyphenated Americans any more. We're not African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Indian-Americans or rich and poor Americans," he had  said, criticising President Barack Obama for "trying to divide us...by gender, by race, by geography, and by religion."

However, Jindal's remarks seems to have backfired. Instead of wooing over the Indian-American community, who are among the richest ethnic communities in the US, he seems to have ticked people off.

And the best manifestation of this could  be seen on Twitter, even as his speech was on as #BobbyJindalisSoWhite began trending spawning some hilarious jokes on the potential White House candidate.

