#BobbyJindalisSoWhite trending on Twitter is the Indian-Amercian community's response to Bobby Jindal's US presidential bid.

"My name is Bobby Jindal. I am Governor of the great state of Louisiana, and I'm running to be President of the greatest country in the world, the United States of America!" proclaimed Bobby Jindal as he set his sights on the race to the White House.

With this announcement, Jindal has become the first Indian-American to run for the US President. But, he considers such categorisation to be divisive and prefers to be only 'American'.

"We're not hyphenated Americans any more. We're not African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Indian-Americans or rich and poor Americans," he had said, criticising President Barack Obama for "trying to divide us...by gender, by race, by geography, and by religion."

However, Jindal's remarks seems to have backfired. Instead of wooing over the Indian-American community, who are among the richest ethnic communities in the US, he seems to have ticked people off.

And the best manifestation of this could be seen on Twitter, even as his speech was on as #BobbyJindalisSoWhite began trending spawning some hilarious jokes on the potential White House candidate.

#bobbyjindalissowhite he almost replaced Shahrukh Khan on this commercial. pic.twitter.com/IQstmeCq9R — Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) June 25, 2015

#bobbyjindalissowhite that he mispronounces his own name. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) June 25, 2015

#bobbyjindalissowhite, he orders naan bread and chai tea lattes. — Nina Bhattacharya (@onlynina) June 25, 2015

#BobbyJindalIsSoWhite that he couldn't win a spelling bee if he tried. — Priti (@pritiriyer) June 25, 2015

#BobbyJindalIsSoWhite he's never been randomly selected at the airport — Misha Choudhry (@MishaChoudhry) June 25, 2015

Yo #bobbyjindalissowhite that he thinks Cricket is a corrupted form of Baseball. pic.twitter.com/57rfi1OyUm — VeeGee Narendra (@VeGeEn) June 25, 2015

#bobbyjindalissowhite - He cuts his roti with a knife and fork #Jindian — Adnan Rasool (@adnanrasool) June 25, 2015