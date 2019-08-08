Blanket condemnation of govt move on Article 370 not right, says Karan Singh, son of former Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday said he does not agree with a blanket condemnation of the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out what he called were its several positives aimed at furthering the welfare of all sections of the state.

Singh, son of former Jammu and Kashmir ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, welcomed the union territory status for Ladakh and said political dialogue must continue in Kashmir to help resolve the issue. He, however, stated that efforts should be that Jammu and Kashmir re-attains full statehood as soon as possible.

In a statement issued by him, the Congress leader said he supported the abrogation of provisions of Article 35A as the issue of gender-discrimination needed to be addressed.

However, he said that two main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir — the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference — should not be termed "anti-national" and urged for the release of their leaders and a broad-based political dialogue to be initiated with them.

With inputs from PTI