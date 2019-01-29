BJP's Uttar Pradesh ally SBSP threatens to withdraw support from govt if 10% quota law is not amended by 24 Feb

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday showed disagreement with the Centre's recent decision on giving 10 percent reservation to economically weak section of general category in education and jobs.

While speaking to ANI, Rajbhar gave an ultimatum to the government till 24 February to make amendments in its decision, failing which his political party will withdraw its support to BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"There are poor in every category, what about them? When will they (BJP) implement report on a division of reservation to backward classes? Will wait for the BJP to do the work till 24 February if they fail to do so, we will give divorce to the BJP," he said.

A few weeks ago, Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati too stated that the reservation should also be extended to the poor, who belong to the various minority religious groups.

"Reservation to the poor, tribals, Dalits should not be confined to the education sector or jobs but also other sectors in which till now it has not been introduced," she added.

Mayawati also demanded that the Centre should chalk out a new reservation policy for the backwards and poor after taking note of their increasing population.

