BJP's star campaigners Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh today; Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Bundelkhand, Deori

With elections for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly a few days away, senior BJP and Congress leaders will soon start making beeline for votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are a few of the prominent faces, who are going to travel to the poll-bound state on Friday to address political rallies.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 28 November, and the results will be declared on 11 December.

The prime minister is expected to address a rally in Shahdol at 1 pm, after which Modi will head to Gwalior to address another rally at 5 pm before flying back to Delhi, state BJP chief Rakesh Singh said.

Modi has two to three visits scheduled in the next week. On Sunday, the prime minister is expected to address public meetings in Chhindwara and Indore. Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh again on Tuesday and address public meetings in Jhabua and Rewa districts. Three days later, he is expected to address public meetings in Mandsaur and Chhattarpur districts, party sources said.

On 25 November, the prime minister is scheduled to address rallies in Vidisha and Jabalpur districts.

BJP chief Amit Shah will reach Khajuraho by 11.30 am on Friday and will address a gathering at Tikamgarh around noon. He will then hold meeting with party members in Sagar city at 1.30 pm, followed by another election rally in Damoh.

At 4 pm, Shah is expected to reach Khajuraho, before returning to Delhi.

According to a report in The Times of India, the BJP chief will continue his poll campaign. On 18 November, Shah is scheduled to reach Singrauli at around noon. He will address rallies in Umaria, Ghurhat, Devtalab and also participate in a roadshow in Maihar.

The BJP chief will continue his poll tour across the state on 19, 23 and 24 November, the report said.

He will reach Narsinghpur on 19 November and address rallies in Betul, Khategaon and two constituencies of Bhopal. On 23 November, Shah is expected to launch the poll campaign in Jabalpur and address rallies in Lakhnadaun, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Sehora. On the last day, the BJP chief will reach Gwalior to address the public in Ashoknagar.

Shah will also address public meetings in Neemuch, Kukshi (Dhar) and Sanver (Indore). He will also participate in a roadshow in Ratlam during the day, BJP state chief Rakesh Singh told the newspaper.

Rahul Gandhi in Bundelkhand today

Rahul, who kickstarted Madhya Pradesh campaign in September, will visit Bundelkhand followed by Deori town of Sagar district at noon on Friday. The Congress chief is expected to reach Seoni city at 1.30 pm, and then travel to Madla at 3.30 pm. He will conclude his day in Shahdol city around 5 pm.

https://twitter.com/INCIndia/status/1063301554634076160

Rahul kickstarted his Madhya Pradesh campaign with Sankalp Yatra. The roadshow, according to estimates, was about 10-km in length with Rahul and top Congress leaders in a bus in the lead. In September, Rahul also addressed meetings of party workers in Bhopal and said that the accused in the Vyapam recruitment and e-tendering scam would be behind bars if the Congress comes to power in the upcoming assembly election.

Making it clear that the next Congress government in Madhya Pradesh would be a worker's government, Rahul said that if a chief minister or a minister does not give an ear to workers, he would cease to be a chief minister or minister "within 15 minutes" of doing so. I am looking out and have been wanting to set an example on this count, he said.

In October, the Congress president officially launched the election campaign in Bhopal, known to be the BJP's bastion. Painting him as a devout Hindu follower of Lord Shiva, Congress cadre had lined the city with posters of Rahul pouring water on Shiva ling. According to News18, a nine-member core committee has chalked out Congress' key strategy ahead of upcoming polls. The idea is focus on propagating Narendra Modi government's failures on economic grounds. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram have their scheduled Assembly election later this year.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1041535618222682114