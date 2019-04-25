BJP's South Kolkata candidate CK Bose alleges attack by 'thousands of' TMC workers, accuses police of being silent spectators

Kolkata: BJP Lok Sabha candidate from South Kolkata constituency CK Bose was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers when he was on his way to file nomination papers on Wednesday.

Terming the attack a premeditated plan to harm and grievously injure BJP workers, Bose said, “More than a thousand TMC goons had assembled at chief minister’s residence to attack us. While they were attacking us the police were silent spectators.

The sheer strength of more than 6,000 BJP workers made them retreat otherwise we would have been killed.” Bose said he saw no difference between the TMC and a terrorist organisation.

“Democracy has failed in this state; our candidates and voters are being killed and terrorized. There is no point in having elections under these circumstances. Election Commission should play a more active role,” he added. Three phases of polling in West Bengal have been completed and there are four more phases left in the state. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.