BJP's Sakshi Maharaj says Mamata Banerjee is from 'family of Hiranyakashyap', demon king who jailed people for saying 'Jai Shri Ram'

Haridwar: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said on Sunday West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee "belongs to the family of demon king Hiranyakashyap", an ancient Hindu ruler who is believed to have put his son Prahlad behind the bars and tortured him for believing in god.

"As we talk of West Bengal, I remember the demon king Hiranyakashyap who had put his son behind bars and tortured him for saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is being repeated in Bengal, and it seems that Mamata Banerjee belongs to the family of demon HiranYAkashyap as she put all those who say 'Jai Shri Ram' behind bars," he said.

"She gets irritated, puts people behind bars, abuses them and conspires against those who say 'Jai Shri Ram'", he added.

On Sunday, Mamata criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said its leaders were using the religious slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' as their party slogan in a "misconceived manner".

on 30 May, she had reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in North 24 Parganas, saying "they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state".

Later, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh slammed Mamata, saying the chief minister has completely lost her mind.

On Saturday, a scuffle broke out between the police and a group of people who were allegedly shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans outside the residence of TMC leader and Minister for Fire Department Sujit Bose in Kanchrapara.