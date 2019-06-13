BJP's parliamentary committee to meet on Sunday, a day before Budget Session begins

New Delhi: The BJP's Parliamentary Party Executive Committee will meet for the first time after its reconstitution at Parliament on Sunday.

The committee's meeting is scheduled to take place a day before the first session of Parliament of the new government begins on Monday. The session will end on 19 June and the Speaker of the Lower House is likely to be appointed on the same day.

The committee was reconstituted on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah as its members.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was appointed the deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha, while Thawar Chand Gehlot was appointed the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, with Piyush Goyal as his deputy, according to a statement released by the party.

Prahlad Joshi was appointed the government's chief whip, while Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Murleedharan will be deputy chief whips of the government in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal was appointed the BJP's chief whip in Lok Sabha, and Narayan Lal Panchariya was appointed the party's chief whip in the Upper House of Parliament.

