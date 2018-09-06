BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accuses Congress of shedding 'crocodile tears' over price rise

New Delhi: The BJP Thursday accused Congress of shedding "crocodile tears" over rising fuel prices, saying the Opposition party gave protection to the "price rise mafia" when it was in power and is now "exploiting" the masses. Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit back at the Congress after it gave a call for 'Bharat bandh' on 10 September over rising fuel prices, and attributed the price increase to international factors.

The prices will fall soon, he added. Putting up a strong defence of the government, Naqvi said it has kept inflation under control since it came to power in 2014. "Prices have risen to some extent due to international factors. They will soon come down," he said. Attacking the Congress, he said, "It gave protection to price rise mafia when it was in power. It is now shedding crocodile tears to exploit people."

The Congress' concern is "fake" and the party is master of such "frauds", he said. The Congress will organise a nationwide shutdown on 10 September over rising fuel prices, party leaders announced Thursday and asked other Opposition parties and civil society groups to join their protest against the government.