BJP's Manoj Sinha says Priyanka Gandhi elicits no curiosity among people, claims her entry into politics won't impact Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: Asserting that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry in active politics will have no impact on Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Thursday said her appointment as Congress general secretary of Uttar Pradesh-East may have generated a buzz in media but it has drawn no response from the region of which she has been made in-charge by her party.

Union minister Manoj Sinha, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said Priyanka's appointment is an attempt by the Congress to gain some importance in the state as it was in a "bad shape" after being left out of the SP-BSP alliance.

At a BJP press conference, he also lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for using "impolite and foul" words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Amethi, saying "this kind of language is not even used in Panchayat elections".

"Rahul Gandhi is seeing clear defeat for his party in the coming elections and a decisive victory of the BJP under Modi's leadership. That is why he is using such kind of language. It is condemnable," he said.

To questions about Priyanka's entry in active politics, he said, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made a general secretary in Delhi and you people have been discussing it here. But it seems that people of the region of which she has been made in-charge of are not noticing it. The curiosity about her is only in media, not among the people".

He also played down ally Shiv Sena's praise for Priyanka, saying it is the party's "personal opinion".

He said that Lok Sabha election will be fought on a "different plane", stressing that the Modi government has "changed the lives of 22 crore families with its development policies".

