BJP's latest derogatory slur on Priyanka: MP Harish Dwivedi says Gandhi scion 'wears jeans in Delhi, but dons saree in constituencies'

Basti: Weeks after Priyanka Gandhi's formal entry into politics, BJP parliamentarian Harish Dwivedi on Saturday took a dig at the Congress leader while invoking her choice of dresses in a demeaning way.

Upon being asked about the possible impact of Priyanka's entry into active politics ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Dwivedi told media persons in Basti, "For me or the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi is not an issue. If Rahul Gandhi is a failure, Priyanka is also a failure. Everyone knows that when Priyanka Gandhi is in Delhi she wears jeans and top but dons saree and sindoor when she comes to the constituencies."

This is not the first time that BJP leaders have courted controversy with their remarks on Priyanka.

On 30 January, Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Rohaniya constituency of Uttar Pradesh, dubbed the Congress president "Raavan" and his sister Priyanka "Surpanakha" — the demons from Hindu epic Ramayana.

"We all know that before Ram and Raavan fought in Lanka, Raavan sent his sister Shurpanakha. It looks like (in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections), Rahul will play the role of Raavan, while Ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making India proud across the world," Singh had said.

A few days before Singh's remark, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had also taken a dig at the Congress party and criticised them for using "chocolaty faces" to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On 25 January, Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha, in a statement that had potential to stir up a controversy, called Priyanka "a very beautiful face" who had no political achievements to her credit.

Priyanka, whose formal entry into politics had been a matter of speculation for several years, was handed over the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh in January this year. She was appointed the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East.

