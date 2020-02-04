BJP's Delhi poll campaign song taps into anger against anti-CAA protests; those accusing it of spreading hate are being hypocritical

If poll jingles are a measure of a political party's aggressive messaging, the Bharatiya Janata Party's new campaign song for the Delhi Assembly election can be said to break new ground. The jingle conveys a clear message to core Hindu nationalistic voters, and also seeks to win over fence-sitters.

In a political battle that is changing contours almost every day, the BJP's Delhi unit has released a 4 minutes and 28 seconds long theme song #JagoDilli, which focusses on the party's no-compromise narrative on the Citizenship Amendment Act in the backdrop of protests at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Milia Islamia and elsewhere. Perhaps no other party's theme song has provoked such intense debates, or have the potential to leave a deep impact on voters.

The song's lyrics are powerful, right from the opening lines:

Dekh ye kya ho raha, tujhe o meri Dilli

Dhongi dharna de rahe uda rahen hain khilli

Ab jaag tu, chhed raag tu

Dilli tu ab jaag le, zoron se gaanth baandh le

Har drohi tu pehchaan re, desh apna abhimaan re…

(These lines broadly translate as follows: 'See what's happening to you, my city of Delhi/Charlatans are mocking you through their protests/Rise, make your voice count; take a resolve/Recognise every traitor; our country is our pride')

While the song plays, images of rioting and arson are shown in the video. These images were picked from footage of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh, JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

The poll song was immediately criticised by sections of the Left-liberal intelligentsia. They argued that the song's lyrics spread hate and vitiated social harmony.

However, the problem with this argument is that it does not take into account the communal narrative that was propagated from Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University. It also does not take into account how a motivated misinformation campaign was unleashed to create a fear psychosis among Muslims, leading to violence, Muslim supremacist slogans and assertions about cutting off Assam from the rest of the country.

The BJP is merely making the most of an already surcharged atmosphere. The party is now in a much better position vis-à-vis the Aam Aadmi Party as compared to a few weeks ago.

It is difficult for the BJP’s adversaries to take the moral high ground if they failed to condemn the blatant displays of communalism by the protesters, and the blocking of an arterial road connecting Delhi with Noida and Faridabad for 52 days. Indeed, protesters have not allowed even school buses or ambulances to pass, creating a daily traffic nightmare for a large number of people.

Perhaps due to this, the BJP's theme song has touched a chord even among those who do not have strong political leanings.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh are making the silent majority angrier by the day. The BJP's theme song is seeking to tap into that anger.

A day after the song was released on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first rally in this campaign, said, “Be it Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, the past few days have seen protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Are these protests merely a coincidence? No, this is an experiment. Behind this is a political design which intends to destroy the amity of the country…”

He further remarked, "The Constitution and the Tricolour are being kept in front and attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy."

