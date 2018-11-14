BJP's Dausa MP Harish Chandra Meena joins Congress; Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot to contest Rajasthan polls

New Delhi: In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan, the party's MP from Dausa Harish Chandra Meena joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Meena joined the Congress in the presence of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot and AICC's state in-charge Avinash Pande.

"I am happy that Harish Meena has decided to join the Congress in such times. I welcome him in the Congress fold," Gehlot said at a press conference. Pilot and Gehlot said both of them will contest 7 December polls along with other senior leaders of the state.

"We are all united. It is BJP's conspiracy to spread false news that the Congress is divided," Gehlot said. In his remarks, Pilot attacked Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, saying she had betrayed the trust of the people of the state.

Pilot said the tension was evident in the BJP camp with many senior leaders sidelined and not given tickets, showing that "all is not well".