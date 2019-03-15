BJP's central election committee to meet tomorrow, likely to release first list of Lok Sabha candidates

New Delhi: The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet.

The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on 11 April in 91 seats.

The election for 543 parliamentary seats will be held in seven phases till 19 May and the counting of votes will be taken up on 23 May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders will attend the central election committee meeting.

All 42 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will go to the polls in the first phase with a fraction of constituencies in many other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, also to witness polling on 11 April.

The Assembly polls in Telangana and Odisha will be held simultaneously with the general election.

With Modi known for dropping a number of incumbents in order to beat the anti-incumbency factor, the saffron party has been abuzz with speculation over the fate of its sitting MPs.

It has sought feedback from a number of sources, including the public, and has also asked its MPs to furnish details of the works they have carried out as it finalises its candidates for the upcoming polls.

