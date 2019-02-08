BJP's BS Yeddyurappa tried to poach JD(S) MLA Nagan Gouda, says HD Kumaraswamy; releases two audio clips

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday released two audio clips purportedly of BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa trying to lure JD(S) MLA Nagan Gouda, claiming the party was trying to topple his government and it was being done with the knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Yeddyurappa dismissed the audio clips as "fake".

Kumaraswamy released the clips at a hurriedly-called press conference, hours before the presentation of the state budget in the Assembly.

He claimed that the clips were purportedly of Yeddyurappa trying to lure JD(S) MLA Nagan Gouda and that Yeddyurappa called Nagan Gouda's son Sharan Gouda in the early hours of Friday in an attempt to entice his father.

"Without the knowledge of the prime minister, is it possible to do this," he asked, saying Modi should come clean on the issue.

The ruling coalition partners Congress and JD(S) have been accusing the BJP of trying to dethrone their nine-month-old government with various offers, including bribe in cash and ministerial berths, a charge the saffron party has rejected.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.