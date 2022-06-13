BJP's Amit Malviya says senior Congress leader confided in him, said THIS about National Herald case

Amit Malviya's statement comes at a time when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Monday said that a senior Congress leader confided in him and has asked him to say in private that party (Congress) people are the ones who should be "most upset with the Gandhis for stealing" party-owned property into their "individual name for pittance".

In a tweet, Malviya said: "A senior Congress leader had this to say in private about the National Herald scam… 'Congress people are the ones who should be most upset with the Gandhis for stealing thousands of crores of party-owned property into their own individual name for a pittance…'”

A senior Congress leader had this to say in private about the National Herald scam… “Congress people are the ones who should be most upset with the Gandhis for stealing thousands of crores of party-owned property into their own individual name for a pittance…” — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 13, 2022

The statement comes a day when Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Malviya did not name the "senior Congress" leader who asked him to say "in private" about the National Herald scam" but it appears that there is dissent and rumblings among workers of the grand old party related to the money laundering case.

Also Read: National Herald case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers protest in Delhi

In a tweet earlier in the day, Malviya took a jibe at Congress and Rahul Gandhi and said: "Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by ED in the National Herald corruption case. It seems, looking at the misplaced enthusiasm of Congress workers, they have been told he is going for Satyagrah! Having to defend their leaders in corruption cases, however, is not new for the Congress."

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by ED in the National Herald corruption case. It seems, looking at the misplaced enthusiasm of Congress workers, they have been told he is going for Satyagrah! Having to defend their leaders in corruption cases, however, is not new for the Congress. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 13, 2022

A report by The Print said that some Congress leaders questioned why a show of solidarity must only happen when the Gandhis are summoned by the ED and not when other, even senior leaders, have had to face questioning or arrest by central agencies and other BJP-run institutions.

The report quoted a Congress MP, on condition of anonymity, saying: "It would have been understandable if this was being done for Sonia Gandhi because she’s the party president and, in a way, represents all of the party. But why for her son?"

The MP further said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) claims that he's just an 'ordinary MP’.

Don't Miss: Congress' 'satyagraha' march to ED office in support of Rahul Gandhi halted; Delhi Police detain party workers

Rahul Gandhi, on Monday morning around 11:10 am left for the ED office from the Congress headquarters in Akbar Road. He was accompanied by party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Since morning, Congress workers, leaders and supporters congregated in large number at the AICC headquarters where they raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained Congress workers sloganeering in support of Rahul Gandhi. The party workers were also planning a mega 'Satyagrah' protest in the national capital today from the party headquarters to the ED office, but they were denied the permission.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.