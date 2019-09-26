BJP workers protests outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence after AAP chief slams Manoj Tiwari for demanding NRC in Delhi

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged protests outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house, day after the AAP chief slammed Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari's comments on National Register of Citizens.

Police detained members of BJP's Purvanchal Morcha who were protesting against Kejriwal after implied that Tiwari won't make it to the citizen's register, essentially calling him an outsider. "If NRC is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari will be the first one who will have to leave Delhi," Kejriwal said while taking a dig at a statement made by Tiwari.

Delhi: Police detained members of BJP's Purvanchal Morcha who were protesting against CM Arvind Kejriwal for his remark,"if NRC is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari (BJP MP) will be the first one who will have to leave Delhi". pic.twitter.com/yb7hBgxo0U — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

Tiwari has been seen calling for a verification drive in the national capital on the lines of the one in Assam that put 19 million people on the verge of statelessness. Last month, Tiwari had said the situation in Delhi had become "dangerous" due to the presence of a "large number" of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims who have been found involved in "criminal activities".

However, Tiwari hit back at the Delhi chief minister immediately and said the remark has exposed Kejriwal's "real face". He alleged that the AAP chief wants to evict migrants such as 'Purvanchalis'.

'Purvanchalis' are people from states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and they play an important role in any election in Delhi.

Tiwari, who is the MP from north-east Delhi, also claimed that Kejriwal "wants to remove people from (West) Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and other states in Delhi".

"Does Kejriwal, who is an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer, not know what NRC is? It seems Kejriwal has lost his mental balance," Tiwari said during a Facebook Live interaction.

"This statement exposes Kejriwal's real face. It means he wants to evict the migrants like Purvanchalis from Delhi," he said, adding that "I have criticised him (Kejriwal) for his policies but I never abused him".

In a separate press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asked Tiwari if he has proof of living in Delhi since 1971. "If he himself does not have the proof then he should not trouble people from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar who have come to Delhi looking for employment opportunities," Bhardwaj told reporters.

Bhardwaj further claimed that the three BJP leaders - Tiwari, Vijender Gupta and Vijay Goel - compete with each other for giving statements, which is a clear sign of infighting in the party.

With inputs from PTI