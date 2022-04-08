BJP workers being killed openly in Rajasthan, says former CM Vasundhara Raje

Using the hashtag '#AntiHinduGelhot', Raje tweeted, 'After West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, now lawlessness has increased so much in Rajasthan that BJP workers are being murdered openly. But we will not tolerate this'

Jaipur: Vikas Prajapat, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader was murdered for placing party flag in Kesunda village in Chhoti Sadri, said former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday.

"Vikas Prajapat was murdered for placing a BJP flag in Kesunda, Chhoti Sadri. This is the third such incident in the region in the last few months," said Raje in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Using the hashtag '#AntiHinduGelhot', Raje in another post wrote, "After West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, now lawlessness has increased so much in Rajasthan that BJP workers are being murdered openly. But we will not tolerate this."

It is being suspected that Vikas Prajapat was killed due to enmity, however, the BJP leaders have claimed that the leader was killed for placing a BJP flag on top of his house.

The police have registered an FIR and have arrested four accused in the alleged murder of Vikas Prajapat. "We received the information that a 22-year-old youth named Vikas Prajapat, a resident of village Kesunda was beaten up, we took him to the hospital. He was referred to a hospital in Udaipur where he succumbed to his injuries. We have arrested four accused persons in this case. A case had been registered under IPC," said Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan.

