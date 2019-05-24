BJP wins 302 seats on its own in Lok Sabha election 2019, propels NDA alliance to a final tally of 353 seats in Lower House

The BJP is set to return to power at the Centre after a sweeping win in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, armed with a bigger mandate than in the 2014 General Election. The party — led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-BJP president Amit Shah duo — has secured 302 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Congress, the main Opposition party, managed to increase its vote share from 2014 only by a handful of votes, with a final tally of 52 votes. There will be no Leader of Opposition in the upcoming Lower House for a second consecutive term.

NDA BJP UPA Congress 353 302 92 52

BJP has managed to secure over 50 percent overall vote share in 224 seats (according to latest figures). This is the highest vote share received by the party nationwide in any Lok Sabha election since the party was (re)formed in 1980, The Hindu reports.

With 23 May mandate, Modi also becomes the first prime minister to return to power winning a bigger vote share for the party enjoying full single-party majority in the Lok Sabha since Jawaharlal Nehru's victory in 1957 Lok Sabha election. Nehru's Congress improved its vote share by 2.79 percentage points over 1951-52 elections, India Today reports.

The BJP also made unprecedented gains in West Bengal, and has threatened the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' dominance in the state. West Bengal witnessed a saffron surge as the BJP inflicted a deadly blow by winning 16 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state and leading in two other. TMC won 19 seats and was leading in three others till last reports came in.

The saffron party was giving the TMC a run for its money even in terms of vote share having polled 40.25 percent of votes counted so far. The TMC has clinched 43.28 percent.

The four-party Left Front that ruled the state for 34 years till 2011 could manage a measly 7.8 percent votes with its candidates losing deposits in all the seats but one. The Congress, however, fared better by bagging two seats with a vote share of 5.61 percent.

