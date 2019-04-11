BJP will remove 'every single infiltrator' from India, Amit Shah says at rally in Telangana's Ranga Reddy; promises NRC implementation

Promising the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, BJP president Amit Shah told a rally in Telangana's Ranga Reddy that their party will remove “every single infiltrator” from the country if it comes to power.

Shah was addressing a public meeting in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy on Thursday, which is also the day of voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. “We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs,” Shah said.

We will ensure implementation of NRC in the entire country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs: Shri @AmitShah #NaMoForNewIndia — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2019

Addressing a rally in West Bengal in January 2018, Shah had said Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh refugees in the state “need not be afraid” because the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has been brought to grant them citizenship.

Urging his audience to re-elect Narendra Modi back to office, he expressed appreciation for the support being given to the PM all over India. He called the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi dynastic parties, adding that, “It's quite clear who is going to head K Chandrashekar Rao's party after him.”

Shah also hailed the Centre’s response to enemies who attack India and the money given by the BJP-led UPA government for the development of Telangana. “The BJP-led NDA government gave a whopping Rs. 2.45 lakh crore for the development of Telangana,” he said.

