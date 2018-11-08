'BJP wants to rid India of Muslims': Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad responds to Amit Shah's jibe against AIMIM

Hyderabad: Ahead of Assembly elections in Telangana, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Thursday alleged that the BJP wanted to rid India of Muslims.

Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and its president Amit Shah for his reported remarks that his party would rid Hyderabad of the AIMIM.

"Not Majlis 'mukt' (free), you want to rid India of Muslims, you want to do annihilation of Muslims from India," Owaisi said.

Muslim minorities have rights under the Constitution, he said.

Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, is a bitter critic of the BJP and its policies.

Telangana goes to polls on 7 December.