BJP urges Election Commission to act against Kamal Nath, Congress over 'communal appeal' for votes

New Delhi: Accusing Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath of seeking votes on religious grounds, the BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against him and his party.

In its complaint to the EC, the party also accused him of hatching a "criminal conspiracy against free and fair polls" in the state, as it referred to a purported video in which Kamal Nath is allegedly asking a group of Muslims to ensure that the Congress gets 90 percent of votes in their booths. The Congress will suffer badly in the 28 November polls in the state if it does not happen, Kamal Nath — who has so far not responded to the charge — allegedly said.

A BJP delegation, including Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and SS Ahluwalia besides Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson Anil Baluni, submitted a memorandum to the commission in which the party also sought action against a news channel over "paid opinion polls".

There has been no official response from the Congress.

"This is a case of Congress spicing up its secularism with communalism. It sports a 'tilak' on the road and wears a cap in private," Naqvi said, in an apparent dig at the Opposition party over its Hindu outreach and Kamal Nath's alleged appeal to Muslims for their votes at a private meeting.

It is a clear case of communal appeal for votes, he said.

The BJP urged the EC to take action against Kamal Nath and the Congress under the Representation of People Act, which bars seeking votes in the name of religion.

The Congress leader had termed as "fake" another video in which he was purportedly seen urging Muslims to be wary of the RSS agenda.

The Congress is a "history-sheeter" in communal politics, Naqvi alleged.

The BJP leader also claimed that an opinion poll broadcast by a news channel on 18 November violated the EC's guidelines that bar telecast of any exit poll until the last day of poling is over after the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

The survey had forecast a better show by the Congress than the BJP in the Assembly polls and Naqvi alleged it was a case of "paid news".

The BJP has also sought action against the Congress for allegedly offering allurements to voters in Madhya Pradesh.