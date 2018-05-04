BJP unveils Karnataka manifesto: Farm loan waivers up to Rs 1 lakh, reintroduction of cow slaughter bill promised

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election on Friday, along with the party's chief ministerial BS Yeddyurappa, Union minister Prakash Javadekar and other leaders.

Promising to waive all farmer loans under national banks in the state, BS Yeddyurappa said, "We are committed to reducing the burden of debt on our Annadaatas (farmers). We will announce a crop loan waiver up to Rs one lakh, including all loans from nationalised banks and co-operatives, in our first cabinet meeting for the benefit of our farmers."

"Welfare of farmers has always been our priority. We will allocate Rs 1,50,000 crore for various irrigation projects in Karnataka and ensure water reaches to every field in the state," he added.

The BJP also announced, that if voted to power, a Rs 5,000 crore 'Raitha Bandhu Market Intervention Fund' will be created to support farmers during price fluctuations. The manifesto also includes a Raitha Bandhu Department, under the Chief Minister's Office, which will monitor implementation of all farmer-friendly schemes.

The party also said it would reintroduce the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012 while setting aside a Rs 3,000-crore Kamadhenu Fund for the development of animal husbandry and dairy farming infrastructure. The manifesto also promises to open a Rs 1,000-crore fund for expanding veterinary services.

Speaking to reporters, Yeddyurappa said he was confident BJP's vote share will increase in the upcoming elections. "Our vote share will increase by three to four percent once people read our manifesto," he said.

The saffron party released its election manifesto a week after Congress released theirs. Voting for the Karnataka Assembly polls will take place on 12 May and counting will be done on 15 May.