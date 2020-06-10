BJP trying to destabilise Rajasthan government, alleges Congress, moves MLAs to resort in Jaipur

Jaipur: The Congress on Wednesday charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with attempting to destabilise the Rajasthan government even as party MLAs were taken to a luxury resort in Jaipur for a meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The development has taken place ahead of the 19 June elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

Congress' national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who arrived in Jaipur to attend the meeting of the Congress MLAs and Independent legislators, said 'repeated assassination' of public mandate has become the BJP's character.

The BJP's conspiracy in Rajasthan will not succeed, he said, adding that the Congress MLAs are fearless', therefore, they are not going to fall into any temptation and the BJP will get the 'right reply' through democracy.

Stressing that the party has an absolute majority, he said no one can defeat the public mandate or democracy.

On the other hand, state BJP president Satish Poonia said the Congress in Rajasthan is "feeling insecure". "Their own house is not in order. They do not trust their MLAs," Poonia said.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi said attempts are being made to destabilise the state government. Alleging a bid to poach the party MLAs and the Independent legislators backing the government, he forwarded a written complaint to the DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Rajasthan: Congress Chief Whip & MLA Mahesh Joshi writes to Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau). Letter states, "I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure our MLAs & independent MLAs who support us, in order to destabilise the govt". pic.twitter.com/rFdUD9pOpB — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

He sought action against identified elements for the corrupt conduct and attempts for destabilising the government. "It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan," he said in the complaint. However, he did not specify who is making the attempts.

ACB DG Alok Tripathi said action will be taken on the complaint. "We have received the complaint and it will be probed. Suitable action will be taken," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the MLAs, who were earlier summoned by the chief minister at his residence for a discussion ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, were taken to a luxury resort in buses on the Delhi highway. Gehlot also reached the resort to hold discussions.

The Congress has nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the elections while the BJP fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

In the Assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state.