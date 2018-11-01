BJP, TRS criticise Chandrababu Naidu's meeting with Rahul Gandhi, accuses TDP chief of going against party principles

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday attacked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, saying the Andhra Pradesh chief minister was going against the principles on which TDP was founded.

"Congress and TDP have come together for the 7 December Assembly elections only to trouble TRS and its president K Chandrasekhar Rao," TRS MP B Vinold Kumar claimed.

"Chandrababu Naidu's behaviour is totally against what NT Rama Rao had spoken then and the basic principles for which that party was started," he told reportersin Hyderabad.

Congress and TDP are part of the "grand alliance" for the elections. The alliance also comprises CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

Criticising Naidu's meeting with Gandhi, BJP's Telangana unit president K Laxman alleged in Delhi that the TDP president has "mortaged the self-respect of Telugu people."

"Opposition parties will work together to defeat BJP to defend India, its institutions and the democracy," Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said after meeting the TDP chief.

Naidu is trying to unite Opposition parties to take on the saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Gandhi in the presence of the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said both of them have decided "not to get into the past" but talk about the present and the future as it is "critical" for the country.