BJP to kickstart Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with Narendra Modi's rallies on 15-16 Feb

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Madhya Pradesh with rallies on 15 and 16 February, the party said in Indore Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh said Modi would address a public meeting at Hoshangabad on 15 February and at Dhar on 16 February.

"The BJP will start its campaign in the state for coming Lok Sabha polls with these two rallies," he said, though the elections are yet to be announced.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had addressed a farmers' gathering in Bhopal Friday.

The BJP lost power in Madhya Pradesh to the Congress after 15 years in a closely contested Assembly election November, 2018.

There are 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2014, the BJP had won 27 seats while the Congress managed to win only two. The Congress won by-election to the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat in 2015, increasing its tally by one.

