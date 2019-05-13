BJP to hold protests over 'denial' of permission to Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal's Jadhavpur, accuses EC of being 'mute spectator' to TMC's 'undemocratic ways'

New Delhi: Accusing the West Bengal government of not allowing its president Amit Shah's rally in Jadhavpur, the BJP said Monday the Election Commission has become a "mute spectator" to the Trinamool Congress's alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party. BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said his party will hold protests and also move the EC.

Shah's rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadhavpur, which goes to the polls on 19 May in the last phase, but the permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, he said. Subsequently, the permission for Shah's chopper to land was also withdrawn, Baluni said.

"It is unfortunate that the EC has become a mute spectator to all this and also use of violence by the TMC in the state," he said. He alleged the ruling party in Bengal was using undemocratic means to target the BJP. Nine seats will go to polls in the last phase of the general election.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.