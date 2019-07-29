BJP to hold meeting with J&K unit to discuss political atmosphere in state, party's preparedness for Assembly elections

New Delhi: The BJP's central leadership will hold a meeting with the core group of its Jammu and Kashmir unit on Tuesday to discuss the political atmosphere in the state and also the party's preparedness for Assembly elections, which may be held later this year.

Party sources said Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, its state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend the meeting likely to be chaired by party's working president JP Nadda.

Senior leaders including BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh will also attend it. A state party leader said BJP president Amit Shah, who is also the home minister, may also meet the Jammu and Kashmir leaders.

Earlier, Madhav, who is the party's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the Election Commission to hold polls in the state this year.

Asked about the possibility of the assembly polls being held this year, a senior party leader said Shah had asserted that the Centre is prepared to hold polls once the Election Commission announces the schedule.

The poll panel had said on 4 June that it will announce the schedule after the Amarnath Yatra, which is concluding next month.

The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections anytime, with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying that there is still enough time left for the EC to hold polls this year.

In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's Rule, which has been extended for one more term of six months beginning 3 July.