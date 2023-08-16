BJP to hold key CEC meeting today in New Delhi, to discuss plans for upcoming Assembly polls

In preparation for the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP has called a meeting of its central election committee (CEC) at its Delhi headquarters today.

The meeting is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with all the other CEC members.

The CEC is responsible for finalising poll candidates and laying down election strategies and is BJP’s top decision-making body.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the meeting will focus on announcing some seats in the poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It is important to note that two of these states — Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — are currently ruled by Congress.

JP Nadda will preside over the key CEC meeting today.

Candidates from the seats in the two opposition-ruled states will be finalised today but their names would not be made public immediately.

The meeting will also be attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief V.D. Sharma, along with Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao and other party leaders from the two states.

The Assembly polls are also crucial as they come months ahead of the crucial general elections slated for 2024.