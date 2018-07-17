BJP supporters attack policemen after Narendra Modi's rally in Midnapore; TMC says PM came to district to 'create commotion'

Kolkata: BJP party workers were seen attacking police personnel while returning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Midnapore of West Bengal on Monday.

Television grabs showed some BJP activists kicking and beating up police personnel with bamboo sticks after the latter allegedly failed to clear the roads for their party vehicles to move.

BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh said the party doesn't support such behaviour, but said police should have controlled the situation in a cool mind.

"Whatever is the reason, we don't support hitting the police officers and I will instruct my party people to avoid such situations. But it was the responsibility of the police officers to control the entire situation," he said.

According to Ghosh, thousands of people couldn't reach the venue of Modi's rally and it was natural that they would be angry with the police, who had blocked their way with guardrails, which the vehicles couldn't pass.

"Police should have made the arrangements peacefully. It was not the aim of these people to indulge in violence. Had it been so, then there would have been more attacks on the police, along the entire stretch," he claimed.

A Trinamool Congress leader however alleged that the prime minister came to district "to create a commotion".

"In the name of Krishak Kalyan, the prime minister has gathered people from Jharkhand, Odisha and has come here to spread riots and disrupt peace. The police officers have been beaten up," said party's West Midnapore unit chief Ajit Maity.

About the disturbances created by the supporters, he said: "People from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha have destroyed our banners and posters using blades. Coming to Medinipur was to create a commotion."