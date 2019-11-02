BJP stands exposed, says HD Kumaraswamy after Yediyurappa is 'heard' in video saying rebel MLAs were kept in Mumbai under Amit Shah's watch

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said the BJP as a party stood exposed by the video in which chief minister BS Yediyurappa purportedly is heard saying rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who were later disqualified, were kept in Mumbai during the final days of the coalition government under the watch of BJP president Amit Shah.

In the video that has gone viral, Yediyurappa has hit out at party leaders for lack of support in "saving" the BJP government and not recognising the "sacrifice" of disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs, because of whom they could come to power.

Reacting to the comments, Kumaraswamy, who was then chief minister, said he has decided to file a petition in court based on the contents of the video. "We already decided whatever content is there (in that shared video), that we are going to file before the court," Kumaraswamy told reporters during the Meet-the-Press programme organised by the Press Club of Bangalore.

He was referring to the case filed by the disqualified MLAs who have approached the Supreme Court against their disqualification by the then speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. These MLAs want to contest the upcoming bypolls on 5 December. However,their disqualification has come in the way.

In the clipping, Yediyurappa can be heard expressing anguish against leaders at a recent party meeting in Hubballi over their opposition to giving tickets to disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs for the 5 December Assembly bypolls in 15 Assembly constituencies.

@bsybjp again confesses about operation Kamala & the immoral defection of @INCIndia MLA’s. He also clearly reveals that @AmitShah took care of the defectors for 2.5 months in Mumbai. What more damning proof required that @BJP4India masterminded this entire operation. pic.twitter.com/Oi1PrbdsSN — ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್/ Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) November 1, 2019

Commenting on the video, Kumaraswamy said he will not demand any inquiry because he has reservations about the outcome. "Any inquiry is not going to help. Based on whatever former Central Vigilance Commissioner N Vittal has written about the functioning of investigation agencies in his book, I am convinced that nothing will happen," Kumaraswamy added.

Stating that the BJP as a party stood exposed after the video, Kumaraswamy said, "Now Yediyurappa himself has spelt the truth. He admitted that his own national president (Amit Shah) took these 15 MLAs, forced them to resign from the Assembly, kept them in Mumbai for two months only to install the BJP government here."

The former chief minister sought to know what explanation Yediyurappa has for his statements. "The chief minister finally confessed though he had been saying that he never went to disturb the coalition government and it fell down on its own," Kumaraswamy said.

Regarding his recent statement in Belagavi that he did not wish the government to collapse, Kumaraswamy said he wanted the relief work in the flood-hit region to continue and any attempt to bring down the government will impact the flood victims adversely.

He explained that his only contention was that if the government is destabilised, President's Rule will be thrust on people making it difficult for the administration to carry out relief work and distribute compensation for the flood victims. It will eventually aggravate the problem of farmers suicide, he claimed.

To a question, whether he would shake hands with the BJP for the people's sake to avoid mid-term elections, Kumaraswamy pointed out he has never said he will support the BJP. "My point is I will respond to the peoples call.. I will support those who fight for people's welfare," Kumaraswamy added.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.