BJP slams Congress on scepticism over Donald Trump's India visit, asks why it is unhappy when 'country's stature is raised globally'

Politics Press Trust of India Feb 22, 2020 15:49:09 IST

  • BJP asked Congress why it is unhappy when the country's stature is being raised globally

  • Addressing press conference at BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said Trump's visit will be landmark moment in India-US relationship

  • Patra said the Congress should not be worried about India's interests

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress over its scepticism about US president Donald Trump's visit to India, the BJP on Saturday asked the opposition party why it is unhappy when the country's stature is being raised globally.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump. PTI

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said Trump's visit will be a landmark moment in the India-US relationship and advised the Congress to "start taking pride in the nation's achievements".

"This is a meeting of the world's largest and oldest democracies and it should be celebrated," he said.

Underlining that Trump himself has said multiple times that India is a hard bargainer, Patra said the Congress should not be worried about India's interests.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hardwork, India's relations with other countries have further strengthened from Sochi to Mallapuram, he said.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2020 15:49:09 IST

