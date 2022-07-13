The BJP on Wednesday slammed the Congress for making 'very evil philosophy' remark against Murmu, saying the grand old party is frustrated and having trouble over NDA's presidential pick from the tribal section.

New Delhi: Union minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda on Wednesday slammed the Congress for making 'very evil philosophy' remark against Droupadi Murmu, saying that the grand old party is frustrated and having trouble over NDA's presidential pick from the tribal section.

He also sought an apology from the Congress for making such outrageous statements.

Congress is frustrated and is having trouble because a person from the tribal section has been nominated for the President's post. Congress party should apologise to the country for such statements: Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda pic.twitter.com/P7UjG1B6WF — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Tuesday kicked up a controversy saying that Murmu represents a "very evil philosophy of India" and should not be made a "symbol of Adivasi". Speaking to ANI , the Congress leader alleged that the condition of the Scheduled Castes has become "worse". "It's not about Droupadi Murmu. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of 'Adivasi'. We have President Ram Nath Kovind, Hathras happened. Has he said a word? The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse," Kumar said.

#WATCH | Yashwant Sinha is good candidate, Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents evil philosophy of India. We shouldn't make her symbol of tribals...Ram Nath Kovind is President but atrocities happening on SCs. Modi govt's fooling people: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar pic.twitter.com/E2vFyTT0aP — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Congress-led Opposition parties has fielded former union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu for the presidential elections on 18 July.

If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

With inputs from ANI

