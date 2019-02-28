BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal ink seat-sharing arrangement in Punjab for LS polls; SAD to contest on 10 seats, saffron party on three

New Delhi: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest on 10 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on three out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, it was announced on Thursday.

The two parties announced the seat sharing arrangement.

The decision was taken after SAD leaders including Sukhbir Singh Badal met BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday at his residence in Delhi.

Later while talking to media, Badal said, "We have also formed a coordination committee which will hold strategy sessions every week."

The BJP had earlier announced an alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

