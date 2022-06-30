BJP set to stake claim for govt formation, Fadnavis likely to be CM, Eknath Shinde deputy: Latest on Maha politics

Leader of Opposition and BJP member Devendra Fadnavis said that his party is in process to stake claim for the formation of government in Maharashtra and it may take two-to-three days to complete the formalities

Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday evening, shortly after the Supreme Court declined to stay a floor test called on Thursday by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After his stepping down, the BJP is set to stake claim for formation of a new government in the state.

Here are top 10 updates on Maharashtra political crisis:

1 - After Thackeray's resignation, BJP is the single largest party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action

2 - The Indian Express report quoted its sources saying that top BJP leaders from Maharashtra will be meeting today to finalise their next move. "BJP will stake claim for the formation of the new government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, backed by Eknath Shinde, which comprises 39 rebel MLAs, and Independents," they added

3 - Asking for restraint in celebrations, Chandrakant Patil said that the party (BJP) workers must not celebrate Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, instead they should celebrate when Devendra Fadnavis becomes the Chief Minister

4 - Talking about the formation of the new government in Maharashtra, Patil said, "The date of staking claim and swearing-in will be decided by Devendra Fadnavis in consultation with senior leaders in Delhi"

5 - Late on Wednesday night, Devendra Fadnavis interacted with all the MLAs at a meeting of BJP Maharashtra and independent MLAs in Mumbai

6 - Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening submitted his resignation from the post of Maharashtra chief minister to the Governor. He also announced his decision to quit as a member of the State Legislative Council

7 - The floor test is no longer necessary after Thackeray's resignation. The Governor is now expected to invite Leader of Opposition (LoP) BJP's Devendra Fadanavis for the formation of the new government in Maharashtra

8 - A report by ToI said that Fadnavis is expected to return for his third term as the chief minister of Maharashtra, while Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde is likely to be the deputy chief minister

9 - Fadnavis said that his party is in the process of staking claim for the formation of government in Maharashtra. "It may take another two-to-three days to complete the formalities," the ToI report quoted the BJP leader as saying

10 - In the Maharashtra Assembly of 287 members – the total strength of 288 dropped after the death of a Sena MLA last month – the BJP has 106 MLAs. The MVA strength before the revolt in the Sena was 152 – Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44). Smaller parties and Independents, the Others, account for the remaining 29.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.