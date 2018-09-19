BJP says triple talaq ordinance huge step towards women's empowerment, claims Congress 'politicised' issue

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday described the government's decision to bring an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence as a huge step towards "empowering women".

Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Kapil Sibal, a leader of the Opposition party, defended this practice in the Supreme Court.

For all these years, the Congress politicised the triple talaq issue for vote-bank politics. The Congress should be ashamed of itself, Patra said at a press conference at the party office in Delhi.

The BJP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the triple talaq ordinance. It is a huge feat and huge step towards empowering women, Patra said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.

Briefing the media about the Cabinet decision, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress party of not cooperating in the passage of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, pending in the Rajya Sabha, because of vote-bank politics.

The Supreme Court last year banned the practice. But since the practice was still prevalent, a bill was brought to make it a penal offence.