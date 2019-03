NDA Sankalp Rally Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the NDA's election campaign in Bihar on Sunday from the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. At the 'Sankalp Rally' in Patna, Modi said saluted the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, and that the whole nation is standing with the families of the jawans.

He also said he was addressing people from the same platform from where Mahatma Gandhi launched the Champaran movement, which is significant.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar first addressed the crowd. The two leaders shared the stage for the first time since May 2009.

"Our alliance was formed for the development of Bihar," Nitish said. "We worked for the development of all sections of society. We connected all the villages by road."

Nitish also promised Modi that every village in Bihar will have proper sanitation by 2 October, 2019. He lauded the prime minister for bringing electricity to villages across the country.

This is also the first joint rally of the NDA in Bihar after more than years 13 years. Union minister Ramvilas Paswan also addressed the Samkalp Rally. "We are happy that you have done in just five years what could not be done in the past 70 years. You have built homes for the poor, toilets in every household, distributed 6 crore gas connections and electrified all the remaining 18 thousand villages. What else one needs to live," he said.

Bihar is a significant state for the NDA as the state has 40 Lok Sabha seats.

