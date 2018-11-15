BJP releases third list of candidates for Telangana polls, saffron party had earlier denied tickets to 43 MLAs

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly polls.

The party, which is going it alone in the 7 December elections to the 119-member Assembly, had earlier released two lists of 66 candidates.

Party chief Amit Shah had kicked off the party's campaign for the Telangana polls on 15 September at Mahabubnagar and had addressed another rally at Karimnagar last month.

The BJP had five MLAs in the recently dissolved state assembly and all of them have been renominated.