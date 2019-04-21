BJP releases seven more names for Lok Sabha polls; Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Singh Puri among candidates

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday announced seven more candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019, nominating Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar and renominating its four sitting MPs from Delhi.

The party has nominated Shankar Lalwani as its candidate from Indore in place of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Lalwani is Chairman of Indore Development Authority.

The party has fielded its four sitting MPs from Delhi — Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

