BJP releases list of six candidates from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan; fields minister Birender Singh's son from Hisar

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its 20th list of Lok Sabha candidates, naming six nominees from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Among the six candidates, Union Minister Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh will be contesting from Hisar parliamentary constituency in Haryana.

The other candidates that the party fielded are - Arvind Sharma from Rohtak (Haryana), Jaskaur Meena from Dausa (Rajasthan), Bishnu Dutt Sharma from Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), GS Damor from Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) and Chattar Singh Darbar from Dhar (Madhya Pradesh).

The party also named Pratush Kumar Mondal as its nominee for the by-election to Uluberia Purba Assembly seat in West Bengal.

