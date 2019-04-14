You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJP releases list of six candidates from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan; fields minister Birender Singh's son from Hisar

Politics Asian News International Apr 14, 2019 19:02:18 IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its 20th list of Lok Sabha candidates, naming six nominees from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Among the six candidates, Union Minister Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh will be contesting from Hisar parliamentary constituency in Haryana.

The other candidates that the party fielded are - Arvind Sharma from Rohtak (Haryana), Jaskaur Meena from Dausa (Rajasthan), Bishnu Dutt Sharma from Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), GS Damor from Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) and Chattar Singh Darbar from Dhar (Madhya Pradesh).

The party also named Pratush Kumar Mondal as its nominee for the by-election to Uluberia Purba Assembly seat in West Bengal.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 19:02:18 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement